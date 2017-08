HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Anbang Insurance Group said in a statement on Monday that it had no current plans to sell its overseas assets and its businesses and operations were "all normal".

"The company has ample cash and sufficient solvency," it said.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg reported that Anbang, whose chairman was detained last month, had been told by Chinese authorities to sell its assets abroad. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)