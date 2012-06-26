By John Ruwitch and Jane Lanhee Lee
SHANGHAI, June 26 When Peter Vesterbacka visited
China last spring, the marketing chief for Rovio, the Finnish
firm behind the video game Angry Birds, saw fake Angry Birds
products everywhere - and he was happy about it.
"I realised that China was already happening in a big way
for us," Vesterbacka said in an interview.
"When you see all these knockoffs, you know that there is a
lot of demand."
That rosy view of an intellectual property problem that has
vexed global brands for decades - and sparked friction in
China's relations with the United States and others - underpins
Rovio's novel approach to the world's fastest growing consumer
market.
While many companies go on the offensive against
counterfeiters with legions of lawyers, Rovio is taking a mixed
approach: waving a legal stick at some pirates, but seeking ways
to cooperate with, and appropriate ideas from, others.
"It is definitely not a traditional approach," said Kenny
Wong, a partner at the law firm Mayer Brown in Hong Kong.
While sceptics may see spin behind Rovio's enthusiasm for
Chinese fakes, there are also benefits to accepting the reality
that China is the world's top source of intellectual property
ripoffs and its courts can't always help.
ONE BILLION DOWNLOADS
Rovio boasts a billion downloads of its video game , launched
in late 2009, in which cartoon birds are hurled from a slingshot
at pigs that stole their eggs. China, with 140 million
downloads, is the second largest Angry Birds market behind the
United States.
The firm is planning to unleash a blitz of retail stores and
Angry Birds "activity parks" in China starting next month.
Paul Chen, Rovio's General Manager China, says the company
is concerned about infringement on its intellectual property and
does go after some pirates, especially those found to produce
harmful goods.
But, he adds: "We tend to want to collaborate."
Rovio says it is recruiting some IP infringers to be
partners, and even offering some of them free ad space on the
Angry Birds app.
It also now sells officially licensed Angry Birds balloons
after Vesterbacka saw a pirated one for sale in Beijing earlier
this year and liked the idea. He calls it "pirating the
pirates".
"This actually can be a successful model," said Xiang Wang,
a n IP lawyer with the firm Orrick. Makers of shoes, integrated
circuit chips and laminated flooring are among those that have
successfully co-opted counterfeiters in China, he said.
The alternative - attacking pirates in court - can be a
morass.
"You can win on paper, but paper means nothing. When you go
to enforce it, local companies pay the judges, they pay the
local government officials, so enforcement will take years,"
Wang said.
INITIAL STRATEGY
Mayer Brown's Wong likens Rovio's enthusiasm about knockoffs
to the way new stars court media attention: Early on, there is
no such thing as bad press, but that eventually changes.
"Once you reach a certain level you don't want the paparazzi
to be around all the time," he said.
"I think probably it's an initial strategy."
Eventually, Rovio may have to change tack, because companies
can only license so many counterfeiters, Orrick's Wang said. But
the counterfeiters-turned-licensees could at least be enlisted
to help take on the remaining pirates, he said.
Rovio's retail strategy - going from zero to about 100
stores in the next year or so, starting in Shanghai next month -
is another element of its strategy against fakes.
The shops will sell unique goods, and purchases of official
gear will unlock "digital rewards" in the game, Chen said.
But the challenge goes beyond hoodies and key chains.
Last year, reports emerged that an entirely fake Angry Birds
theme park had opened in the southern Chinese city of Changsha,
in Hunan province, replete with a giant slingshot.
Could this eventually become a real Angry Birds park?
"It's not out of the question," said Vesterbacka.
