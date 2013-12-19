BEIJING Dec 19 China will expand its presence
in Antarctica by building a fourth research base and finding a
site for a fifth, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, as the
country steps up its increasingly far-flung scientific efforts.
Chinese scientists are increasingly looking beyond China for
their research, including sending submersibles to explore the
bottom of the ocean and last weekend landing the country's first
probe on the moon.
Workers will build a summer field camp called Taishan and
look for a site for another research station, the official China
Daily reported.
"As a latecomer to Antarctic scientific research, China is
catching up," the report cited Qu Tanzhou, director of the State
Oceanic Administration's Chinese Arctic and Antarctic
Administration, as saying.
China already has three Antarctic research stations - Great
Wall, Zhongshan and Kunlun.
"Building the Taishan camp and inspecting sites for the
(other) station can further guarantee that Chinese scientists
will conduct scientific research over a wider range and in a
safer way," Qu said.
The Taishan camp will be used during the South Pole's summer
from December to March and will provide logistical support and
be used to study geology, glaciers, geomagnetism and atmospheric
science, the newspaper said.
Scientists will also be focusing their studies on climate
change, it added.
The Taishan camp will be near the United States' McMurdo
Station, Italy's Zucchelli Station and a recently built South
Korean station, the newspaper said.
"While the nation is expanding its presence in Antarctica,
it is also enhancing its scientific research ability, with a new
icebreaker to be built and a fixed-wing aircraft to be bought
for future polar expeditions," the report added.
In 1908, Britain became the first country to claim Antarctic
territory, and since then New Zealand, France, Norway,
Australia, Chile and Argentina have also lodged official claims,
although most countries do not recognise them.
China does not have any territorial claims, but has been
boosting its presence in Antarctica, and in June President Xi
Jinping said polar exploration was an important field to
develop.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)