BEIJING, Sept 3 Companies facing antitrust
probes in China are subject to a host of pressure tactics from
regulators, a business lobby said on Wednesday, in the latest
report to cite due process concerns over China's anti-monopoly
enforcement.
Beijing has ramped up the use of its 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law
(AML) in recent years, prompting a string of complaints by
foreign groups that overseas firms are unfairly being targeted
by the country's three antitrust regulators.
The U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) said companies that
drew scrutiny from regulators had been pressured to "admit
guilt", appear without legal counsel and make statements without
being informed of the grounds for investigations.
"Such practices contradict both the letter and the spirit of
China's efforts to promote rule of law and due process, and they
are out of line with international best practices," the Council
said in a report.
Reuters reported last year that companies had been warned by
tough-talking regulators not to use external lawyers during
probes.
China's government rejects complaints about its three
antitrust regulators and says investigations by the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Ministry of
Commerce, and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce
(SAIC) are conducted according to law.
The Council paper follows a string of statements from the
American Chamber of Commerce in China, the European Union
Chamber of Commerce in China and the Washington-based U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, all expressing alarm about what they have
called China's unfair use of competition policy.
The Council said 86 percent of respondents to a survey
reported they were either somewhat, or very, concerned about
China's anti-monopoly enforcement.
Both Chinese and foreign companies had been investigated
since the AML came into effect, it said, but regulators' actions
"in recent months" had focused more heavily on overseas
businesses.
Foreign business advocates had initially been hesitant to
publicly discuss mounting concern over accusations of due
process violations as investigations picked up in 2013.
But in an April letter to Secretary of State John Kerry and
Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged
Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of competition
policy, which it said had been seized by China to advance its
industrial agenda and nurture domestic companies.
The issue was raised at high-level strategic talks between
Washington and Beijing in July.
China is trying to restructure its economy so that growth is
driven by consumption and antitrust agencies have said they will
target industries where practices could lead to "unreasonably"
high consumer prices.
Microsoft Corp and U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
are among dozens of companies scrutinized.
The NDRC, China's influential economic planner, said this
year that Qualcomm was suspected of overcharging and abusing its
market position in wireless communication standards, charges
that could lead to fines of more than $1 billion.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)