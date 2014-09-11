(Adds quotes, background)
By Michael Martina and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, Sept 11 China's three anti-monopoly
regulators on Thursday launched a vigorous defence of their
recent investigations into foreign companies, which have
prompted mounting international criticism, and said they are not
targeting multinational firms.
At least 30 foreign firms, including U.S. companies such as
Qualcomm Inc and Microsoft Corp, have come
under scrutiny as China seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly
law that some critics say is being used to unfairly target
overseas businesses, raising protectionism concerns.
"Our anti-trust enforcement work is strictly conducted
according to regulations," said Xu Kunlin, director general of
the National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) Price
Supervision and Inspection and Anti-Monopoly Bureau.
"It is fair and transparent. It is not targeting any market
player, and of course, it is not targeting any foreign invested
or foreign enterprises."
Xu added the investigation of Qualcomm, one of the world's
biggest makers of mobile chips, was "basically done" and that
the NDRC planned to meet the company's president, Derek Aberle,
on Friday.
Thursday's rare joint press conference, which also included
anti-trust heads from the Ministry of Commerce and State
Administration for Industry and Commerce, showed the regulators
presenting a united front.
It comes days after Premier Li Keqiang defended at a global
forum a series of probes into overseas companies amid
snowballing concern from the foreign business community.
In the last two weeks, four leading international business
lobbies have raised alarm over the investigations.
Their complaints range from worries that foreign companies
are being unfairly targeted by probes motivated by China's
industrial policy aims, to concerns over the use of strong-arm
tactics by Chinese regulators.
On Wednesday, U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Edith
Ramirez spoke publicly about reports of China's enforcement of
its anti-trust law and its investigation of Qualcomm.
"I am seriously concerned by these reports, which suggest an
enforcement policy focused on reducing royalty payments for
local implementers as a matter of industrial policy, rather than
protecting competition and long-run consumer welfare," Ramirez
said, without mentioning Qualcomm by name.
Xu, said he had read the reports thoroughly but dismissed
them as unrepresentative and lacking a factual basis.
"We asked some of the companies we were investigating about
the criticism in these reports. The companies told me they
didn't know why they would issue these kinds of statements. They
said they didn't make those criticisms and they didn't represent
their opinions," Xu said.
"Our communication with all of the companies we are
investigating is extremely free-flowing."
RECORD FINES
China's anti-trust enforcers have gone after an array of
industries, including foreign automakers and tech firms. Last
month, the NDRC fined Japanese auto parts makers a record 1.235
billion yuan ($201 million) for manipulating prices. The
Qualcomm case could yield record fines of more than $1 billion.
Regulators also on Thursday announced their first-ever
punishments of foreign carmakers for price-fixing, fining a
Chinese venture of Volkswagen AG and the China sales
unit of Fiat's Chrysler a combined $46 million.
Qualcomm Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs declined to comment
when asked about Aberle's meeting. "We have a good business in
China and we work very closely with the partners here," Jacobs
said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum event in
China's northern city of Tianjin.
Separately, the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) defended its investigation of Microsoft Corp.,
the world's biggest software company.
Earlier this month, SAIC gave Microsoft 20 days to reply to
queries on the compatibility of its Windows operating system and
Office software suite.
Director General Ren Airong, of SAIC's Anti-monopoly and
Anti-unfair Competition Enforcement Bureau, said that "many
firms" had reported that Microsoft was suspected of monopoly
practices.
Ren also said that Microsoft had "more lawyers" than any
case the regulator has investigated and that the SAIC's "every
move" was conducted under their view.
The regulators said they were focused on domestic firms as
well as foreign companies, though critics argue that fines on
Chinese companies are typically lower.
China took action against white liquor makers Kweichow
Moutai Group and Wuliangye Group, imposing more than $70 million
in fines collectively. They also have fined local insurance
companies and cement producers.
On Tuesday, China's Premier Li Keqiang waded into the fray,
telling executives that the investigations were conducted
"legally, transparently and fairly", in some of the highest
level official comments on the issue to date.
Li said that only 10 percent of companies impacted by
anti-trust investigations were foreign.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Tianjin; Writing by
