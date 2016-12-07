BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen and Co
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
BEIJING Dec 7 China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Wednesday it has fined medical equipment firm Medtronic (Shanghai) Management Co 118.5 million yuan ($17.20 million) for price fixing after an investigation.
Medtronic (Shanghai) Management Co is a unit of Medtronic PLC.
($1 = 6.8904 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.