BRIEF-Ardagh Group announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Aug 26 A Chinese antitrust regulator said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp's sales of its software were not fully transparent, but that the company had expressed willingness to cooperate with an ongoing investigation.
The Microsoft probe is just one of nine investigations opened this year, which includes software and the tobacco industry, Zhang Mao, the head of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), told reporters at a briefing.
Microsoft has been suspected of violating China's anti-monopoly law since June last year in relation to problems with compatibility, bundling and document authentication for its Windows operating system and Microsoft Office software, the SAIC said this month. (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Michael Martina; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tiny rises would be a setback for Prime Minister Abe * Unions have made same demands as one year ago * Big firms expected to give less than half of union demands * Nearly two-third of firms to give no hike - Reuters poll By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, March 15 Workers at Japan's top companies are likely to get a base pay hike of around just 0.3 percent, the smallest raise in four years - a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to spur the long-slugg
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage: