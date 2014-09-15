BEIJING, Sept 16 A signboard at the top of a
staircase in the ageing Beijing offices of the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) directs lawyers and
company officials to numbered conference rooms for antitrust
meetings.
The printed list names half a dozen or more companies on any
given day - a sign of the recent flurry of activity from the
NDRC - one of China's three antitrust regulators. The direction
of investigations has drawn heavy criticism from foreign
officials and the overseas business community.
Inside those rooms, lawyers and executives describe meetings
with the NDRC as "interrogations", where raised voices, flaring
tempers and verbal reprimands are commonplace.
From interviews with more than two dozen attorneys,
executives, and experts, who have been drawn into investigations
with the NDRC's price supervision and anti-monopoly bureau, a
picture emerges of a culture of intimidation under the
leadership of Director General Xu Kunlin.
The agency's aggressive tactics coincide with an
increasingly sobering business climate for foreign firms in
China. Fears over the ruling Communist Party's support for
domestic firms has prompted some to declare the end of a golden
age for foreign business in the world's second-largest economy.
The NDRC has investigated dozens of foreign firms over
alleged "anti-competitive behaviour" - from auto parts makers
and milk powder producers to
drugs firms and tech companies, including
Qualcomm Inc, which faces a potential record fine of
more than $1 billion. Last week, the NDRC said
it fined a Chinese venture of Volkswagen AG and
Chrysler's local sales unit a combined $46 million, its
first punishment of foreign carmakers for price-fixing.
Lawyers who have faced off against the NDRC say the
antitrust bureau uses widespread behind-the-scenes tactics -
from personal threats to forced apologies and brow beatings - to
enforce China's 2008 Anti-Monopoly Law.
Xu, an outspoken official, denies his investigations are
unfair or target foreign companies. His bureau's
actions, however, are "reminiscent of Red Guard tactics," said a
Chinese lawyer who represented a foreign firm in an NDRC probe.
"The lack of due process in these investigations is
disturbing. It doesn't matter if this also is being done with
Chinese companies. It doesn't matter if they bully their own
people as well. The use of intimidation violates their own rules
and cannot be one of its tools," said James Zimmerman, a
Beijing-based partner at Sheppard Mullin, and a former chairman
of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.
"TRANSLATE MY CURSES"
Sessions at the NDRC 'hearings' are filmed and photographed,
and companies under investigation are required to review and
sign off on hastily produced Chinese-language transcripts of the
meetings before leaving the building.
"The confession is important to them. It's a confession and
rectification culture," said one executive familiar with the
NDRC's antitrust investigations.
Because of the sensitive nature of ongoing investigations
and fear of personal retaliation or reprisals against their
companies, most people who spoke to Reuters for this story
didn't want to be named.
Representatives of two companies navigating antitrust issues
said the NDRC made threats or insinuations in face-to-face
meetings that their employees might be held personally liable.
Companies are discussing at board level about which executives
they will send to China to minimize risk, said a business
consultant who has advised firms on antitrust matters. U.S.
wireless technology patent developer InterDigital Inc
apologised after its CEO publicly refused to send executives to
China for talks with the NDRC for fear they may be arrested.
Company representatives are routinely subjected to verbal
abuse, according to people who have sat through some NDRC
meetings, often at the hands of Xu Xinyu, director of the
bureau's second division, and no relation to his boss. His
"interrogation" style interactions have earned him the nickname
"Mr. Confession" among some lawyers.
On one recent occasion, Xu told an interpreter before
berating a delegation from a technology company: "I want you to
translate my curses," the executive recounted.
"Clients come out of meetings with him shaken, said a
foreign lawyer who has represented companies under NDRC probes.
"There's the insinuation that foreign company executives will be
personally persecuted or prevented from leaving the country."
"TWO WARNING SYSTEM"
Last August, Reuters reported that Xu Xinyu had pressured
firms not to bring external lawyers to fight antitrust
accusations. Chinese lawyers, either in-house or
hired from local law firms to represent companies, are
frequently the focus of intimidation, said people who have been
present at NDRC meetings.
They recalled a 'two warning system' where lawyers running
afoul of vague protocol or who are persistent in defence of
their clients are threatened with being banned from meetings
with the regulator, a way of suppressing client advocacy.
"If you aren't allowed to engage with the NDRC, they know
you'll lose your value to your client. You can see why people
are afraid," said the Chinese lawyer who has appeared in front
of the NDRC.
Legal experts say local lawyers are put in an awkward
position as attorney-client privilege is a grey area in China
and not officially recognised under law.
In a report this month, the U.S.-China Business Council
(USCBC) noted its members' concerns about being pressured to
"admit guilt" in antitrust investigations without being able to
see or respond to evidence. It said company lawyers were at
times not allowed to be on site during 'dawn raids' of company
offices by investigators or at later proceedings. It also noted
that regulators had indicated that attempts to mount a legal
defence would raise a 'red flag', signalling guilt.
Such actions may violate the NDRC's own rules on evidence
gathering in price-related cases. A 2013 amendment to the
agency's provisions on obtaining evidence stipulates: "Law
enforcement personnel shall not collect evidence by menace,
luring, fraud or any other unlawful means."
"The NDRC explicitly informs the enterprises under
investigation of facts of alleged breaches, reasons and grounds
for intended penal decisions, and their rights to make
statements, defend themselves and apply for hearings," China's
three antitrust regulators said in a joint statement last week.
Concerns about China's brand of antitrust enforcement were
raised at high-level strategic talks between the United States
and China in July. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote to U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew
in April urging Washington to get tough on what it called
Beijing's use of competition policy to advance its industrial
agenda.
"We hope the NDRC can respect procedures and companies'
rights and be more transparent," said one influential Chinese
antitrust lawyer. "It's so sensitive that none of us dare speak
about it."
DRIVING THE CULTURE
Several people with direct knowledge of some of the highest
profile NDRC cases described Xu Kunlin as a resourceful and
savvy official, and, in public, a vocal proponent of the
sanctity of China's anti-monopoly law. Behind the scenes,
however, they say he is defensive when his bureau is criticised
and breaks the constraints of due process in his zeal for
results. He is known as an intimidating personality, who knows
how to apply media pressure and engage companies in a trial of
public opinion to bend negotiations in his favour.
"Xu is a commanding presence. He's a politician. The feeling
is that he's driving the culture within the bureau," said the
executive who has sat in on meetings with both Xu's.
If Xu Xinyu - "Mr. Confession" - is the man who delivers the
punch, Xu Kunlin is the brains behind the bureau's tactics, say
people in China's antitrust circles. "There's a real sense that
Xu Xinyu is Director General Xu's man, that they're close," the
executive said.
A lifetime NDRC official, Xu Kunlin, now 49, was a young
director general among the heads of the agency's 30-plus
departments and bureaus when he took on the role in December
2009. Born in Yongchun county in the southern coastal province
of Fujian, Xu spent years in the NDRC's powerful pricing
department.
He attends only meetings with the highest level executives
from the major companies under investigation, say people
involved in NDRC antitrust issues. Even when he is not present
at meetings, his subordinates seek his approval and run messages
back and forth. NDRC staff are known to break off from meetings
to present Xu with updated offers. He rebuffs those he considers
"insincere", executives said.
The NDRC did not respond to a Reuters inquiry about the use
of intimidation tactics, but Xu Kunlin has defended publicly his
bureau's conduct. At a press briefing last week, Xu said he had
asked companies under NDRC investigation about allegations of
intimidation raised by business lobbies.
"They said they didn't make those criticisms and they didn't
represent their opinions," Xu told reporters. "Our antitrust
enforcement work is strictly conducted according to regulations.
It is fair and transparent."
The NDRC says it has reviewed 335 anti-monopoly cases, among
which just 33 involved foreign-invested companies. Critics
argue, however, that the agency's statistics are not
transparent.
Nonetheless, major investigations and the largest fines have
tended to be focused on foreign-invested companies. "It is the
market position of large companies that makes them inevitably
the main object of market regulators," the three antitrust
enforcers said in their joint statement.
SINGLE AGENCY
As Xu's bureau ramps up enforcement activity and cements its
reputation as the most aggressive of China's antitrust
enforcers, there is growing debate locally whether to have a
single agency responsible for the Anti-Monopoly Law - currently
enforced by the NDRC, the State Administration for Industry and
Commerce (SAIC) and the Ministry of Commerce.
That has spurred speculation that the agencies are jockeying
for position, though they play down any notion of in-fighting.
When the SAIC raided Microsoft Corp's offices in
July, antitrust circles buzzed that the agency
was responding to the NDRC and Xu, who had raised the stakes
with his high-profile investigations and record fines.
Last December, Xu ruffled feathers when he said in the
official English newspaper China Daily that the three agencies
had "overlapping" responsibilities, and he favoured merging
their antitrust bureaus into one government body tasked with
carrying out unified law enforcement efforts.
Some took that as a veiled bid for his department to be
crowned China's top antitrust regulator.
"The empire, long divided, must unite," Xu later demurred at
a press briefing, borrowing the opening phrase from the classic
Chinese novel "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" - about the power
struggles of three states vying for dominance in post-Han
dynasty China.
(Additional reporting by the Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)