TOKYO Aug 20 China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) regulator has ordered Yazaki Corp, a Japanese automobile wiring harness maker, to pay 241.1 million yuan ($39.2 million) in fines over violation of the anti-monopoly law, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the regulator said the government had completed investigations into 12 Japanese auto parts makers and was preparing to hand out punishments according to the law.

On Tuesday, Japanese automotive bearing makers NSK Ltd and NTN Corp said they were ordered to pay fines of 174.9 million yuan and 119.2 million yuan, respectively. (1 US dollar = 6.1446 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)