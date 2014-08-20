UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Aug 20 China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) regulator has ordered Yazaki Corp, a Japanese automobile wiring harness maker, to pay 241.1 million yuan ($39.2 million) in fines over violation of the anti-monopoly law, the company said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the regulator said the government had completed investigations into 12 Japanese auto parts makers and was preparing to hand out punishments according to the law.
On Tuesday, Japanese automotive bearing makers NSK Ltd and NTN Corp said they were ordered to pay fines of 174.9 million yuan and 119.2 million yuan, respectively. (1 US dollar = 6.1446 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources