UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
HONG KONG Feb 1 China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd, which focuses on developing property in the southeastern Chinese province of Guangdong, said it has expanded its presence in Chongqing, the economic powerhouse of southwest China, purchasing a plot of commercial and residential land.
The company said in a statement late on Monday that it had spent 218 million yuan ($34.5 million) for the 91,000-square-metre site near its flagship project in the city, Chongqing Aoyuan City of Health.
The group has a landbank of about 8.3 million square metres, it said, with 21 projects in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Shenyang.
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.