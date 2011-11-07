* Beijing watching U.S.-led Trans-Pacific trade initiative
* U.S. green growth push one-sided, Chinese official says
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, Nov 7 U.S. goals of establishing
regional free trade and an environmental policy at the APEC
summit are useful but too ambitious for some developing
nations, China said on Monday, days before President Hu Jintao
heads to Hawaii for the meeting.
APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) members from 20
countries have taken a "fundamentally supportive attitude" of
the U.S. proposals for green growth and innovation to be raised
at the leaders' meeting in Honolulu from Nov. 12-13, Assistant
Foreign Minister Wu Hailong said.
"But expectations for outcomes are too high and beyond the
reach of members from developing countries," Wu told reporters
during a joint briefing with China's Commerce Ministry.
Sorely lacking jobs at home and looking for ways to cement
the U.S. presence in Asia, the Obama administration wants to
drive forward the TransPacific Partnership (TPP) free trade
pact among nine nations on the sidelines of APEC.
The United States eventually hopes to expand the deal from
the current nine countries -- the United States, Chile, New
Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, Peru, Malaysia and
Brunei -- to all 21 members of APEC, which account for about 54
percent of the world's economic output and 44 percent of global
trade.
Part of the initiative would be strong language that
ensures state-owned enterprises (SOEs) do not benefit from
government subsidies not available to privately owned firms.
The SOE issue is likely to discourage the participation of
China, the world's second biggest economy, where many critical
industries are controlled by state-backed firms.
"We haven't participated in the talks, so we cannot
comment. The threshold is high. Whether a standard can be
achieved, we'll just have to wait and see," Assistant Minister
of Commerce Yu Jianhua said when asked about the U.S. goals for
SOEs in the deal.
But whether or not China ever joins what Washington bills
as a "21st century" trade agreement, a top U.S. State
Department official said on Monday he thought the pact would
help shape Beijing's behavior in the trade arena.
"If we have high enough principles and practices in it, it
will give a signal to China that other countries are playing by
a higher set of international rules," U.S. Undersecretary of
State Robert Hormats told the Reuters Washington Summit.
China has said it supports free trade in the Asia-Pacific
and will watch progress on the TPP, which some analysts think
Japan could ask to join at this week's APEC meeting.
But experts say Beijing prefers other regional frameworks
that would not force it to open its markets at the behest of
the United States.
Those deals might include a Japan-China-South Korea deal,
as well as the 10+1, 10+3, 10+6 frameworks -- talks between the
10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN) and other Asia-Pacific countries.
"China is in a much better bargaining position when they
don't have the United States sitting at the same table," Scott
Kennedy, the director of the Research Center for Chinese
Politics and Business at Indiana University, told Reuters.
GREEN GROWTH
Hu is set to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama at the
summit, as well as the presidents and prime ministers from
Japan, Canada, Peru and Vietnam.
The United States hopes to persuade China and other APEC
countries to agree on a deal to lower tariffs on environmental
goods, such as wind turbines and solar panels, to 5 percent.
Assistant Commerce Minister Yu said of the list of 153
green products proposed by the United States, average U.S.
tariffs are 1.4 percent compared to China's nearly 7 percent.
"The problem is, if we set a goal of 5 percent, the U.S.
doesn't need to do anything. We are the ones that need to do
all the work," he said.
"Some economies on one hand promote free trade of green
products and services and at the same time abuse trade remedies
and protectionism on trade of green products within the APEC
region," Yu said.
The U.S. arm of Germany's SolarWorld SWVG.DE has asked a
the Obama administration to impose duties of more than 100
percent on Chinese solar imports, which they said were unfairly
undercutting U.S. prices and destroying American jobs.
The U.S. Commerce Department is due to decide by Nov. 9 on
whether to launch an investigation on the case, which could add
to friction before the summit. [ID:nN1E79P2DQ]
