UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Nov 10 Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong said on Tuesday he was not aware of any plan to discuss the South China Sea issue at next week's APEC summit in the Philippines.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.