REFILE-TSMC says to decide on U.S. chip plant next year
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
BEIJING Aug 6 China has prohibited government agencies from purchasing Apple Inc hardware products due to security concerns, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials familiar with the matter.
Ten Apple products including versions of the iPad tablet and MacBook laptop have been omitted from a government procurement list distributed by China's National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Finance, Bloomberg News said. They were included in a June draft, according to the report.
The ban would apply to all central and local agencies in China, Bloomberg News said.
Reuters could not immediately reach officials at the NDRC and finance ministry for comment. Apple spokespeople in China did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The report comes after the Chinese government published a software procurement list last week that excluded foreign anti-virus vendors like Kaspersky Lab and Symantec Corp , which had previously sold software to Chinese agencies.
China, citing security concerns, has increasingly sought to limit the use of U.S. technology over the past year following revelations by Edward Snowden of widespread U.S. government spying.
State-run China Central Television said in a report in June that location-tracking software on Apple's iPhone could potentially lead to the disclosure of state secrets. Apple said in response that it has never allowed and will never allow governments access to its servers. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Ryan Woo)
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017