BEIJING Aug 8 Apple Inc products such
as laptops and tablets are not banned from Chinese government
procurement lists, according to the country's chief procurement
centre, refuting a report claiming Apple was blacklisted on
national security concerns.
According to a Bloomberg News report published on Wednesday,
10 Apple products, including MacBook laptops and iPad tablets,
were taken off a government list of approved hardware due to
security concerns. The Central Government Procurement Centre, as
well as the finance ministry and Apple, said the company never
applied to be on the list in the first place.
The list that created the confusion this week involves
energy-saving products, and is just one of a multitude of
government procurement lists in China. Apple has never been on
that list, the company said in emailed comments on Friday,
declining to give more details.
"Even though Apple has the certification for energy-saving
products... it has never provided the necessary verification
material and agreements according to the regulations," said a
Finance Ministry fax sent to Reuters on Thursday evening, a
statement closely mirrored by the Central Government Procurement
Centre in their own announcement on Friday.
The government can still purchase Apple products, even if
they are not on the energy-saving list, according to the Central
Government Procurement Centre website.
This week, many of the products mentioned were available for
purchase on the website, except for a brief period late Thursday
when sales were temporarily halted for a monthly price
adjustment.
Multiple suppliers, who declined to be identified because
they did not want to damage their business with the government,
told Reuters that the price adjustments were routine. They said
they did not believe the stoppages were due to national security
concerns based on their conversations with the central
procurement agency.
"They didn't say once that it had anything to do with
national security," said an employee at a Beijing-based
government supplier.
The government website resumed selling Apple products
including laptops as of Friday afternoon. The most popular model
was bought 23 times between Thursday and Friday.
"Every month we have one price adjustment to make sure the
prices are aligned with market prices," said a person familiar
with the procurement process, who attributed the confusion to a
misunderstanding. "We'll stop purchases and then restart after
they're aligned."
The uncertainty and speculation surrounding Apple's
procurement status reflects the heightened anxiety among foreign
technology firms in China amid what they perceive as a
multi-pronged, official campaign to curb their business.
Chinese regulators recently launched an anti-monopoly probe
into Microsoft Corp. That came after China said in May
it would ban Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system citing
security concerns.
The central procurement agency also recently delisted
foreign anti-virus software vendors Symantec Corp and
Kaspersky Lab due to security concerns, according to the
state-run Xinhua news agency.
Mutual suspicions between China and the United States over
hacking have escalated over the past year following revelations
by Edward Snowden that U.S. intelligence planted "backdoor"
surveillance tools on U.S.-made hardware. The U.S. Justice
Department, meanwhile, indicted five Chinese military officers
in May on counts of extensive industrial espionage.
