* Report on issues highlighted by environmental groups
earlier
* Refocus of attention hits Apple suppliers' shares in
Taiwan
* At least one supplier has shut some China operations
* Analysts warn of risk closures could expand
By Melanie Lee and Clare Jim
SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, Oct 19 Some of Apple Inc's
suppliers in China have once again come under scrutiny,
with state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) accusing
them of causing pollution.
Taiwan media gave prominent play on Wednesday to an
investigative report aired on Sunday in which CCTV reporters
visited a few suppliers that Chinese environmental groups in
August had said were thought to be doing business with Apple and
had lax environmental standards.
In the 40-minute report, CCTV named Japan's Meiko
Electronics and Taiwanese notebook casing supplier
Catcher Technology as being polluters.
"China, as the world's factory, is experiencing pains of
restructuring. The emerging environmental problems for the
country's large-scale manufacturers are closely related to
China's status in the global economic structure," CCTV said in
its report.
The report, which was picked up by almost all Taiwan's
dailies and given a prominent two-page spread in one business
newspaper, was partly behind the fall in shares of Apple
suppliers listed in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Those shares were also hit by the U.S. company reporting
results that missed expectations for the first time in years.
CCTV carries out investigative reports on a range of issues,
including local corruption, scams and wrongdoing by local firms,
but their impact has reverberated especially widely in cases
where they have touched on foreign firms or firms listed
overseas.
In one recent high-profile case, a half-hour CCTV special
report in August alleging improper business practices at
Nasdaq-listed Baidu Inc sent its shares tumbling.
RESURFACING OF REPORT
CCTV said polluted water was flowing into a lake in an
economic development zone in Wuhan, in central China, and showed
footage of dead fish floating on the surface. (here)
The polluted water was purportedly coming from Meiko
Electronics, CCTV said.
Meiko makes circuit boards for Apple, the coalition of
Chinese environmental organisations including Friends of Nature
and the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs said in
their report in August.
The report accused Apple of turning a blind eye as its
suppliers polluted the country. It also alleged that 27
suspected Apple suppliers had severe pollution problems, from
toxic gases to heavy metal sludge.
The Taiwanese business daily republished the full list of 27
on Wednesday, adding also its opinion that Taiwan firms were
becoming the "sacrifices in a trade war" between China and the
U.S.
Meiko could not be reached for comment. Apple declined to
comment.
Meiko's shares fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday. However,
shares of some of the Taiwan firms have been hit harder by the
original environmental groups' report, the follow-up steps taken
by authorities and now the refocusing of attention on the
original report.
Catcher's shares have been limit-down for three straight
sessions after it said on Sunday that it had been ordered to
close a China plant due to pollution.
RISK TO SUPPLY CHAIN
Print circuit board makers Compeq Manufacturing
and Unimicron Tech , which were among the companies
named by the environmental organisations, shed 5.8 percent and
2.3 percent respectively.
Apple's major supplier, Hon Hai , as well as touch
panel makers TPK Holding and Wintek , said in
separate statements late on Tuesday that their China factories
were all in operation. Compal also said on Wednesday
its factory was running normally.
But analysts cautioned the Apple supply chain was not out of
the woods.
"The environmental issue could have a longer-term impact on
the supply chain because we don't know if more factories will be
asked to close down," said KGI Securities senior vice president
Chu Yen-min.
Bevan Yeh, a senior fund manager of Prudential Financial
Securities Investment Trust, cautioned that if more suppliers
were forced to close facilities due to environmental problems in
the future, it might trigger systematic risks.
"The manufacturers may have to re-evaluate their investment
in China and some may consider pulling out of the country," Yeh
said.
(Editing by Jason Subler)