UPDATE 3-Adidas U.S. push keeps up pressure on Nike, Under Armour
* New CEO says more work to be done in United States (Adds details from news conference)
* New CEO says more work to be done in United States (Adds details from news conference)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.