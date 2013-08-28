By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING Aug 27 China has accused two risk
consultants, a British man and his American wife, of illegally
buying and selling private information, state media reported on
Tuesday, in what could be a widening crackdown on obtaining data
for commercial purposes.
Peter Humphrey and Yu Yingzeng were detained in Shanghai on
July 10. They have since been formally arrested, which typically
means police believe they have enough evidence for a case to be
brought to trial.
Police in Shanghai had arrested 126 people this month alone
in a crackdown against the illegal collection of personal
information, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement
on the case involving Humphrey and Yu.
It did not give details on the nationalities or professions
of those arrested, or say precisely what they had done.
But the detention of Humphrey and Yu has already had a
chilling effect on other risk consultants working in China, with
some corporate investigators saying they had become more
cautious about which projects to accept, avoiding any the
government might see as sensitive.
Multinationals, banks and investors rely on corporate
investigators for information about potential partners and
investments in China, where a lack of transparency is a hurdle
to doing business.
A police investigator in Shanghai, Lu Wei, said on state-run
CCTV the couple "wantonly" obtained a lot of information on home
registrations, international travel and property records.
They sold the information to lawyers, multinationals and
financial institutions, CCTV said.
Humphrey said in a statement broadcast on CCTV that he had
occasionally used illegal methods.
"I sometimes used illegal means to obtain personal
information," Humphrey said in Mandarin to a camera as he sat
handcuffed wearing an orange vest.
"I very much regret this and apologise to the Chinese
government," said Humphrey, who worked as a journalist for
Reuters in the 1980s and 90s.
BRITON'S FIRM DID WORK FOR GLAXOSMITHKLINE - SOURCES
ChinaWhys, the investigative risk consultancy Humphrey and
Yu founded, worked for many firms including British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), sources familiar with the matter
have said.
Chinese police have been investigating bribery accusations
against GSK since July, although Chinese media reports on
Humphrey and Yu made no mention of the firm.
GSK has declined to comment on the work ChinaWhys did for
the company except to say that Humphrey is not, nor has he ever
been, an employee.
In a statement, Britain's foreign office expressed concern
at Humphrey's appearance on state TV.
"We were concerned to see that Peter Humphrey was
interviewed about the details of a case which is currently under
investigation and has yet to come to trial," the foreign office
said, adding it was continuing to provide consular assistance to
Humphrey and his family.
The American embassy could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Jason Cai, a Chinese investigator who worked with Humphrey
and Yu, was arrested around the same time, said a source with
direct knowledge of the matter. Cai was not mentioned in the
state media reports, and his arrest has not been announced.
The ChinaWhys website says Humphrey has worked as a risk
management specialist and corporate detective for 14 years.
Cai Hua, a Chinese criminal lawyer, said it was difficult to
say how heavy the penalty would be if the couple is convicted.
"For the most part, it rests on the extent of the damage the
crime has done and the amount of information obtained," said
Cai, who is not related to Jason Cai.
The couple "confessed to the crime without concealing
anything," the official Xinhua news agency said. "
actions seriously violated the personal privacy of Chinese
citizens."
"Whether it's a Chinese person or foreigner engaging in
illegal activities, public security organs will firmly crack
down without holding back," the news agency said.