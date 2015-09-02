BEIJING, Sept 2 China will speed up reforms on how state-owned assets are managed, the country's finance ministry said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.

Areas in which the ministry said it would focus include streamlining management processes and improving control of government department budgets.

The statement was dated Aug. 28 and posted on the ministry's website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)