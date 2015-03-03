SHANGHAI Mar 3 China does not audit the 4
trillion yuan ($637.42 billion) of assets its state-owned
enterprises (SOE) hold overseas, Xinhua news agency reported,
highlighting difficulties the government faces when expanding
its anti-corruption drive to SOEs.
Anti-graft authorities will inspect major SOEs this year,
state media reported in January, as part of a campaign initiated
by President Xi Jinping that has felled a swathe of high-ranking
executives.
SOE overseas assets are "virtually not audited," Xinhua
cited Dong Dasheng, a former deputy auditor general of the
National Audit Office, as saying.
Official figures showed the value of assets at around 110
SOEs totalled 35 trillion yuan at the end of 2013. Of that, they
showed 12.5 percent were overseas, meaning over 4 trillion yuan
in assets was not subject to any detailed government audit.
Of around 110 SOEs, 57 are officially audited and the
remainder are subject to various authorities, Dong said. Their
swift expansion overseas has created gaps in coverage, he said.
"This does not satisfy the legal responsibilities of the
auditors," said Dong, who is a member of government advisory
body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
All SOEs, including their foreign investments, should be
audited every one or two years, with a particular focus on
revenue and expenditure, Dong said.
Major reorganization, acquisitions, disposals, transfers and
significant projects should be subject to "special auditing
tracking", he also said without elaborating.
Full accounting of overseas assets is likely to be of
interest for any anti-corruption investigation, analysts said,
but they questioned whether it would shed much further light on
the overall state of SOE balance sheets.
"I would be very surprised if this changes the overall audit
result," said Helen Qiao, chief Greater China economist at
Morgan Stanley.
"It's very hard, however, to estimate the overall size of
SOE assets because of valuation difficulties - mostly we have
data on investment flows rather than the value of the existing
stock."
The Xinhua report came after the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection said it would strengthen a campaign to
seek international cooperation in tracking down economic
fugitives and ill-gotten overseas assets, state media reported.
($1 = 6.2753 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)