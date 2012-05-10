* Only 20 percent of partners can be foreign by 2017
* Senior partners must be Chinese citizens
* Changes come as firms grapple with accounting scandals
(Adds context on accounting qualifications, background on
discussions)
By Koh Gui Qing and Rachel Armstrong
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, May 10 The world's top four
accounting firms will have to bring in Chinese citizens to run
their operations in China and end the dominance of foreign
partners under new rules announced by the Finance Ministry on
Thursday.
Though the rules on the Big Four auditors - Deloitte Touche
Tohmatsu, Pricewaterhousecoopers, Ernst & Young and KPMG - are
not as tough as some had feared, they may add to concerns for
investors over the quality of auditing in China's relatively
young accounting industry.
The four have to start converting their practices this
August and comply with all the new rules by the end of 2017 to
meet requirements to "localise" operations so that they are led
by Chinese citizens and dominated by accountants holding local
accountancy qualifications.
The changes come at a difficult time for the Big Four,
grappling with the fall-out from a string of accounting scandals
at Chinese companies listed in the U.S that has left investors
questioning the quality of auditing in China.
On Wednesday, U.S. securities regulators charged Deloitte's
China practice for refusing to provide audit work papers related
to a U.S-listed Chinese company under investigation for
accounting fraud.
The firms are also stuck in the middle of diplomatic
discussions between the U.S. and China governments about whether
the American accounting watchdog should be allowed to inspect
audit firms working on U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
TRANSFER OF POWER
The new rules will limit the proportion of foreign-qualified
partners at the Big Four to a maximum of 40 percent when the
structure is adopted in August this year, and to under 2 0
percent by 2017.
This is likely to come as a relief to the firms, as there
had been concerns that China could force them to convert more
quickly to Chinese-dominated practices.
"This is an excellent compromise, China is providing for a
transition for the transfer of power from the expatriate
partners to the local partners," said Paul Gillis, Professor of
Accounting at Peking University and author of the China
Accounting Blog.
"If the firms handle this responsibly, it allows them a
period of time to further develop their local partners for
senior management responsibilities," he added.
Tougher though, will be the requirement that each of the Big
Four's senior partners be a Chinese citizen. All are currently
led by foreigners.
Sources with knowledge of the discussions say the firms
have been in talks with the authorities for several months, and
that the firms are generally satisfied with the final result.
One concern though is that when the transition period is
over, partners without China's accounting qualification can only
remain in their position if they have the approval of the
Ministry of Finance under reciprocal arrangements.
While those partners could opt instead to sit China's
accountancy exams, many are likely to be constrained by the fact
the papers can only be taken in Mandarin.
"There needs to be a mechanism so that people can sit those
exams in a different language," said Paul Winkelmann, a partner
with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong.
Another issue is the shortage of local accountants. There
are only around 180,000 qualified accountants, with the number
limited by notoriously hard exams -- the pass rate is under 20
percent
The foreign joint venture arrangements currently used by the
Big Four were signed 20 years ago and allowed foreign-qualified
accountants to dominate their China practices. All of firms'
licences, aside from PWC, expire this year.
PWC's licence runs until 2017, although it is unclear from
the Ministry announcement whether it will also have to
restructure immediately.
Since the joint ventures began, the firms have come to
dominate China's accounting industry, having won much of the
lucrative work to audit the books of state-owned enterprises
when they first listed.
In 2010, their audit practices, excluding their consultancy
businesses, had combined revenue of more than 9.5 billion yuan
($1.5 billion), according to the Chinese Institute of CPAs
(CICPA).
However, their market share has slipped in recent years to
about 70 percent of the revenue among the top-10 auditors, down
from 85 percent in 2006.
Including consulting, the four firms say they each employ
around 10,000 people in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Singapore's accounting industry went through similar changes
in the 1980s, as did Hong Kong's in the late 1990s. In those
cases, the local partners used their enhanced voting power to
force out many foreign partners.
"I'm hoping China will have a smoother path than was seen
before but human nature being what it is, I think that's
unlikely," said Gillis.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Dena Aubin in NEW
YORK; Editing by Don Durfee and Jonathan Thatcher)