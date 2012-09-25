CANBERRA, Sept 25 Australia's island state of Tasmania is courting dairy investments from China's giant sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp, as the world's most populous country looks overseas to secure food supplies.

Tasmania's move comes after Canberra last month approved a Chinese company's bid for a giant cotton farm, which ignited fresh debate about foreign investment in Australian agriculture.

Tasmanian Premier Lara Giddings, who wrapped up a trade mission to China this week, said her discussions with CIC were primarily around dairy.

"I welcome the China Investment Corporation's interest in Tasmania and stand ready to work with them in any way possible," she said in a statement.

China Investment Corp (CIC), which manages around $410 billion in assets, had sent executives to inspect two dairy farms in Tasmania earlier this month, Australian media reported.

The Van Diemen's Land Company (VDL), which operates one of the farms that CIC executives had reportedly visited, told Reuters that it was talking with several interested parties to raise A$180 million ($188 million) to fund their dairy expansion plan.

"I can confirm we've had a number of people involved in equity raising and doing their due diligence," said VDL chief executive officer Michael Guerin, declining to name the parties.

Any proposal from CIC, owned by the Chinese government, would be examined by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), which looks at all proposed investments from state-owned enterprises.

China, Australia's biggest trading partner, is seeking to increase its food security, including dairy production, to feed its population of 1.3 billion by encouraging its firms to expand overseas.

"If Australia is to capitalise on these opportunities, as we have done in the energy and resources sector, we must be open to foreign investment," Resources Minister Martin Ferguson told a Sydney forum on Tuesday.

Foreign investors own around 11 percent of Australia's farmlands, but Treasurer Wayne Swan on Monday said agriculture would be a growth industry in Australia and foreign investment would be important to support jobs and growth.

CIC, which is based in Beijing, was not available for comment.

CIC looks to make long-term investments, and usually does not take a controlling role in its investments, CIC says on its website. ($1 = 0.9595 Australian dollars)