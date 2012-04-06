BEIJING, April 6 Australia's decision to ban
China's Huawei Technologies from bidding for contracts in
Australia's $38 billion high-speed broadband network is unfair
and Beijing is "deeply concerned", China's Ministry of Commerce
said on Friday.
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's largest
telecoms firm, was blocked by Canberra from tendering for
contracts in the Australian broadband project due to undefined
security concerns.
"The Australian side should not, without any proven facts,
keep companies away from normal competition for so-called
security reasons," Shen Danyang, a ministry spokesperson said in
a statement on the ministry's website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).
Shen said Huawei has a good track record in Australia and
that Huawei Australia employs Australians for 90 percent of its
workforce.
