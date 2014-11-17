Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BEIJING Nov 17 China is giving Australian investors the right to invest up to 50 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) in the capital market in mainland China, the Chinese central bank said on Monday.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website that it has also signed an agreement to allow yuan trades to be cleared in Australia.
Australian investors will be allowed to invest in China's capital market under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme, or RQFII. (1 US dollar = 6.1251 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.