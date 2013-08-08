MELBOURNE Aug 8 Labour problems are holding back Chinese investment in Australia and Chinese workers should be allowed to work on building Australian mining projects, China's top mining body said on Thursday.

Wang Jiahua, executive vice president of the China Mining Association, also blamed Australia's "confusing" mining tax and lagging infrastructure for contributing to a slowdown in Chinese investment in the country's mining sector.

Allowing foreign workers to work on mining projects remains a politically-sensitive issue in Australia, even as local mining firms complain the country has become too expensive for new investments.

Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart, the country's richest person, has long called for foreign workers to be allowed on Australian mines, and her company Hancock Prospecting was controversially granted government approval last year to hire just over 1,700 for her Roy Hill project in Western Australia.

Wang suggested in a speech at the Melbourne Mining Club that Chinese workers should be allowed to help build projects in Australia, with local workers taking over when they are up and running.