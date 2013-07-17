SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 17 Chinese importers are
negotiating deals to buy 500,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for
January-March shipment to fill a shortfall in domestic supplies,
three trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Chinese interest in Australia's new-crop wheat comes after
the world's top producer and consumer has seen as much as 20
million tonnes of its crop downgraded by adverse weather,
according to a Reuters investigation.
China's wheat crop has suffered more severely than
previously thought from frost in the growing period and rain
during the harvest.
"There is ongoing interest for about 500,000 tonnes of
Australian standard wheat and Australian prime wheat," said one
Australian-based trader.
One Singapore-based trader said Chinese buyers were bidding
for 500,000 tonnes of Australian wheat but they could end up
buying higher quantities.
China has already bought 300,000 tonnes of new-crop
Australian wheat in contracts signed at the end of June and
early this month.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Colin Packham; Editing by Ed
Davies)