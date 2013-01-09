BEIJING Jan 9 Sales in China by the Mercedes-Benz unit of Daimler AG grew about 4 percent last year to an all time high, the company said on Wednesday.

The unit that includes Mercedes-Benz, Smart and other brands sold a total of 206,150 vehicles in 2012.

New products helped boost volume in China, the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jonathan Standing)