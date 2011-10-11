CHENGDU China Oct 11 Chery Automobile, a major
Chinese independent car maker, aims to start exporting to Europe
after 2015, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
"Currently, we are still focusing on Russia and South
America, among others, as our major export markets. Our goal is
to start selling vehicles in Europe after 2015," Lu Jianhui,
deputy general manager of Chery, told an industry forum in the
southern Chinese city of Chengdu.
Chery expects to ship 180,000 vehicles overseas this year,
double last year's roughly 90,000 units, Lu said.
The number would hopefully increase to 1 million units in 7
to 8 years, he added.
Chery, which started selling cars overseas in 2002, is now
China's biggest auto exporter.
