Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BEIJING/DETROIT March 28 Chinese state-owned carmaker Dongfeng Motor Group will not pursue a bid for a stake in troubled U.S. electric car startup Fisker Automotive because it would be too difficult to move production to China, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Dongfeng's decision comes shortly after another Chinese auto maker, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, also decided not to bid for Fisker, and appears to leave the U.S. company without a suitor.
Two of the sources said it would be almost impossible to move production of Fisker cars to China because of Fisker's obligations with the American Department of Energy (DOE), which has granted Fisker a $529 million loan.
The loan was extended for Fisker to produce cars at a plant in Delaware previously owned by General Motors Co.
"In the end, what mattered to Dongfeng was being able to produce Fisker cars in China," one of the sources said.
"Dongfeng was interested in moving production of Fisker products from the U.S. to China, and it became apparent over time that that could not have been done with this deal."
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.