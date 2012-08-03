By Lee Chyen Yee and Fang Yan
| BEIJING/HONG KONG
BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 3 Senior executives of
Chinese battery and car producer BYD Co. were among
investors who sold 2.3 percent of the company's shares in the
past month, adding to the gloom about its recovery prospects in
the near term.
Data from the Shenzhen stock exchange showed 54.54 million
shares worth 868.93 million yuan ($138 million) were offloaded
between July 1 and Aug. 3.
Zhang Xin, an analyst with Guotai Junan Securities, said BYD
was going through difficult times and the share sale was not a
surprise.
"The car market is slowing, its cell phone business is not
in good shape, and its solar energy business is in the red. It
shouldn't have diversified into so many fields in the first
place." Zhang said.
Pessimism over the company's outlook has been growing in
recent months, in part because its automobile business has been
struggling.
Growth in Chinese automobile sales slowed in the first half
of 2012 to 2.99 percent from 3.4 percent in the year-before
period and 48 percent in the first half of 2010.
Shares in BYD closed up 0.77 percent in Shenzhen on Friday
and were down 1.5 percent in Hong Kong. The stock fell 28
percent in Shenzhen in July and 9 percent in Hong Kong for the
same month.
The firm, part-owned by investor Warren Buffett, said in a
statement that the number of shared sold by its executives
accounted for "less than 10 percent" of their overall holdings.
The statement was issued originally on Aug. 1.
"Only a few company executives sold a small amount of shares
for family and personal reasons," said Veronica Jiang, a BYD
spokeswoman in Shenzhen where the company is headquartered.
That was "not because they were pessimistic about BYD's
outlook," she said.
(Additional Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by David Cowell)