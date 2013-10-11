SHANGHAI, Oct 11 Vehicle sales in China rose 19.7 percent in September from a year earlier, China's automobile makers' association said on Friday, extending a sustained recovery in the world's biggest automobile market. In August, there was a 10.3 percent annual rise. September's robust growth reflects a recovery in China's economy, but was also aided by a low base a year earlier, when a flare-up in anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute between the two countries slashes sales of Japanese cars in China. In the first nine months of 2013, vehicle sales rose 12.7 percent year on year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. The industry well on track to reach the body's 7 percent annual growth forecast made in January. In 2012, China's vehicle sales grew 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)