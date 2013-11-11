BEIJING, Nov 11 Vehicle sales in China rose 20.3 percent in October from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday, putting it on track to beat the industry group's growth forecast for 2013. In September, sales in the world's biggest automobile market rose 19.7 percent from a year earlier. October's growth reflects a recovery in China's economy, but was also aided by a low base a year earlier, when a flare-up in anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute between the two countries slashed sales of Japanese cars in China. In the first 10 months of 2013, vehicle sales rose 13.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, CAAM said. The association has forecast a 7 percent annual growth for this year. In 2012, China's vehicle sales grew 4.3 percent due to a slowing economy and weakness in sales of Japanese cars. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)