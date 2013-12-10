BEIJING, Dec 10 Vehicle sales in China rose 14.1 percent in November from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Tuesday, putting it on track to beat the industry group's growth forecast for 2013. In October, sales in the world's biggest automobile market rose 20.3 percent from a year earlier. November's growth reflects a recovery in China's economy, but was also aided by a low base a year earlier, when a flare-up in anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute between the two countries slashed sales of Japanese cars in China. In the first 11 months of 2013, vehicle sales rose 13.5 percent from the same period a year earlier, CAAM said. The association has forecast a 7 percent annual growth for this year. In 2012, China's vehicle sales grew 4.3 percent due to a slowing economy and weak sales of Japanese cars. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)