UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 12 Growth in China's vehicle market, the world's biggest, slowed to 6.9 percent in 2014 from the previous year's 13.9 percent rise, an industry association said on Monday.
China's vehicle sales totaled 23.5 million units last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.
In the month of December, vehicle sales grew 12.9 percent from a year earlier. That compares with monthly growth of 2.3 percent in November and 2.8 percent in October.
A slowdown in China's auto market, hurt by a weak economy expanding near its slowest rate in 24 years, is straining relationship between global carmakers and Chinese dealers.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.