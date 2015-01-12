BEIJING Jan 12 Growth in China's vehicle market, the world's biggest, slowed to 6.9 percent in 2014 from the previous year's 13.9 percent rise, an industry association said on Monday.

China's vehicle sales totaled 23.5 million units last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

In the month of December, vehicle sales grew 12.9 percent from a year earlier. That compares with monthly growth of 2.3 percent in November and 2.8 percent in October.

A slowdown in China's auto market, hurt by a weak economy expanding near its slowest rate in 24 years, is straining relationship between global carmakers and Chinese dealers.

