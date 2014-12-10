UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Dec 10 China's November vehicle sales totaled 2.09 million units, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday.
That compares with monthly growth of 2.8 percent in October and 2.5 percent in September.
During the first 11 months of 2014, China's vehicle sales rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.
CAAM's head Dong Yang told Reuters in October that this year's growth may halve to around 7 percent from last year's 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources