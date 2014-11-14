BEIJING Nov 14 China's October vehicle sales totaled 1.99 million units, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday.

That compares with monthly growth of 2.5 percent in September and 4.0 percent in August.

During the first 10 months of 2014, China's vehicle sales rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

CAAM's head Dong Yang told Reuters last month that this year's growth may halve to around 7 percent from last year's 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)