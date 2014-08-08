UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
August 8 China's vehicle sales in July increased 6.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday.
Some 1.6 million vehicles were sold in China in July, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
During the first seven months of 2014, vehicle sales in the world's biggest automobile market rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier.
CAAM has forecast that the market will expand 8.3 percent this year, so will have slower growth than last year's 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources