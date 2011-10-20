BEIJING, Oct 20 Car sales in China in September
rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Sept pct change y-t-d pct
---------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM
Cars 1,319,500 8.8 10,537,800 6.4
Vehicles 1,646,100 5.5 13,633,500 3.6
---------------------------------------------------------------
The following table captures Chinese passenger car and
vehicle sales in September and the year to date, by
manufacturer (units; percent changes are from a year
earlier):
-------------------------------------------------------------
Sept pct change y-t-d
---------------------------------------------------------------
Mazda 20,282 - 6.0 156,747 -0.5
Dongfeng 200,030 11.0 1,593,935 11.0
DF Nissan 135,021 15.4 1,092,795 14.8
DF PSA 39,139 9.5 291,881 11.8
DF Honda 21,941 - 9.7 182,093 -6.9
Ford NA NA 385,957 10.0
CFMA(Ford car) 28,126 6.0 233,981 7.0
Jiangling 15,542 NA 149,352 12.0
Mercedes-Benz 15,815 13.0 139,400 38.0
S-class 2,325 NA 23,150 41.0
GLK NA NA 17,970 115.0
SAIC 376,800 16.1 2,979,049 11.9
Shanghai VW 110,338 15.1 859,592 20.0
Shanghai GM 118,392 17.4 927,344 25.0
SAIC own brand 16,012 12.5 120,360 0.1
SGMW 120,216 18.7 953,130 -1.7
General Motors 240,244 15.3 1,892,862 6.6
Shanghai GM 115,733 14.8 NA NA
SGMW 119,012 18.2 NA NA
FAW-GM 4,821 27.0 NA NA
Volkswagen NA NA 1,690,000 14.6
VW brands NA NA 1,293,700 10.9
Audi NA NA 226,000 NA
BMW NA NA 177,522 45.0
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Shanghai GM sales only include those sold in China, according
to GM.
* Volkswagen sales including cars sold in mainland China and
Hong Kong.
NOTE:
General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group producing light commercial vehicles.
Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford Transit vans.
Volkswagen makes cars in partnership with SAIC and
FAW Group.
Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three joint ventures
with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor and PSA Peugeot
Citroen .
Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor
and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models
with FAW Group via a production licence pact.
Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) makes Mercedes-Benz models in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)