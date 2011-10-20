BEIJING, Oct 20 Car sales in China in September rose 8.8 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Sept pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,319,500 8.8 10,537,800 6.4 Vehicles 1,646,100 5.5 13,633,500 3.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------

The following table captures Chinese passenger car and vehicle sales in September and the year to date, by manufacturer (units; percent changes are from a year earlier): -------------------------------------------------------------

Sept pct change y-t-d ---------------------------------------------------------------

Mazda 20,282 - 6.0 156,747 -0.5

Dongfeng 200,030 11.0 1,593,935 11.0

DF Nissan 135,021 15.4 1,092,795 14.8

DF PSA 39,139 9.5 291,881 11.8

DF Honda 21,941 - 9.7 182,093 -6.9

Ford NA NA 385,957 10.0

CFMA(Ford car) 28,126 6.0 233,981 7.0

Jiangling 15,542 NA 149,352 12.0

Mercedes-Benz 15,815 13.0 139,400 38.0

S-class 2,325 NA 23,150 41.0

GLK NA NA 17,970 115.0

SAIC 376,800 16.1 2,979,049 11.9

Shanghai VW 110,338 15.1 859,592 20.0

Shanghai GM 118,392 17.4 927,344 25.0

SAIC own brand 16,012 12.5 120,360 0.1

SGMW 120,216 18.7 953,130 -1.7

General Motors 240,244 15.3 1,892,862 6.6

Shanghai GM 115,733 14.8 NA NA

SGMW 119,012 18.2 NA NA

FAW-GM 4,821 27.0 NA NA

Volkswagen NA NA 1,690,000 14.6

VW brands NA NA 1,293,700 10.9

Audi NA NA 226,000 NA

BMW NA NA 177,522 45.0 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Shanghai GM sales only include those sold in China, according to GM. * Volkswagen sales including cars sold in mainland China and Hong Kong.

NOTE:

General Motors Co operates a 49-51 percent owned car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group producing light commercial vehicles.

Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford Transit vans.

Volkswagen makes cars in partnership with SAIC and FAW Group.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co has three joint ventures with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor and PSA Peugeot Citroen .

Mazda Motor operates a car venture with U.S. peer Ford Motor and Chongqing Changan Automobile. It also makes Mazda models with FAW Group via a production licence pact.