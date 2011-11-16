* May open mandatory auto insurance market - association
chairman
* Foreign insurers now allowed to sell commercial auto
insurance
* Deregulation could help foreign firms increase market
share
* Short-term impact limited - analyst
By Faith Hung and Samuel Shen
TAIPEI/SHANGHAI, Nov 16 China, the world's
largest auto market, is likely to open its mandatory
auto insurance market to foreign companies next year, chairman
of the Insurance Association of China said on Wednesday.
The 200 billion yuan ($31.5 billion) auto insurance market
is dominated by Chinese insurers such as PICC Property and
Casualty Co and Ping An Insurance, but
regulators aim to introduce more competition.
"Foreign firms can only sell commercial auto insurance now.
We want to make it possible for them to do both commercial and
mandatory auto insurance," Jin Jianqiang told Reuters on the
sidelines of a business event in Taipei.
"We see a good chance to open the market next year to
foreign companies, including those from Taiwan."
Giving foreign companies access to the mandatory auto
insurance market may help foreign insurers compete more
effectively with Chinese rivals in selling commercial auto
policies as car-owners tend to buy both products in one shop.
Commercial auto insurance companies sell policies to cover
different types of risks but it is not mandatory for auto owners
to buy these.
Analysts, however, say such a rule change won't have a major
impact on the sector in the near term, as Chinese insurers have
a huge advantage in terms of sales networks and after-sales
capabilities.
"If China opens the market, I don't expect to see a big
impact in the short term," said Zeng Sufen, analyst at
Industrial Securities Co.
"It takes time for foreign insures to steal market share
from big players like PICC or Ping An."
Currently, 19 foreign property and casualty insurance
companies operate in China, including Tokio Marine & Nichido
Fire Insurance Co, Chubb and RSA Insurance Group
.
They recorded 4.28 billion yuan in total premiums in 2010,
equivalent to just 1 percent of the premiums collected by 34
Chinese players.
In September, China Insurance Regulatory Commission, the
industry watchdog, published draft rules to reform the pricing
of commercial auto insurance policies.
The mandatory insurance policies were introduced five years
ago, and the government has been keeping a tight leash on
pricing. As a result, insurers have been making losses for years
due to rising costs of selling such policies, Chinese media have
reported.
($1 = 6.347 Chinese yuan)
