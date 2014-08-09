SHANGHAI Aug 9 Japan's Toyota, Honda
and Nissan became the latest foreign carmakers
to respond to China's anti-monopoly investigation into the auto
industry, as the probe's impact extends beyond foreign luxury
auto brands.
GAC Toyota Motor Co, Toyota's joint venture with China's GAC
Group, and Guangqi Honda Automobile Co, Honda's venture with
GAC, both said late on Friday they would cut spare part prices
due to the investigation.
Nissan's joint venture with China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co
said it paid close attention to the regulator's suggestions and
was actively studying improvements.
The moves came on the heels of price cuts by foreign luxury
brands including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Chrysler and Jaguar
Land Rover over the past month, as China's price regulator, the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), steps up
scrutiny of the industry.
China has also wielded its anti-monopoly law against other
industries, including milk power and software. It targeted
multinationals Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Danone SA
, which the regulator slapped with hefty fines, as well
as U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, which faces the
prospect of a $1 billion fine.
China's anti-trust investigations target monopolistic
practices in general and aim to promote fair competition and
protect consumer interests, China's Ministry of Commerce
spokesman Shen Danyang said in a statement posted on the
Ministry's website.
Both domestic and foreign firms must bear the due
liabilities if they break the law, Shen said.
Industry experts say automakers have too much leverage over
car dealers and auto part suppliers, enabling them to control
prices, considered as a violation of China's anti-trust laws.
China, the world's biggest auto market, is dominated by
foreign brands.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney, editing by William
Hardy)