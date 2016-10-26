UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to Wednesday from Tuesday in 1st paragraph)
SHANGHAI Oct 26 China has issued a long-term roadmap for the development of autonomous driving vehicles, with the aim to commercialise highly or fully autonomous driving vehicles by as early as 2021, an official body said on Wednesday.
The 450-page roadmap, issued by the official Society of Automotive Engineers of China, lays out the blueprint for the development of the industry until 2030.
Officials said earlier this year the draft would be released to set out technical standards, including a common language for cars to communicate with each other and regulatory guidelines.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources