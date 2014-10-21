SHANGHAI/BEIJING Oct 21 Chinese automakers from
state-owned FAW Co to Zhejiang Geely are
racing to sell more eco-friendly cars as they try to meet tough
fuel economy rules due next year as part of Beijing's battle
against pollution.
But many of China's smaller indigenous automakers will
struggle to make the costly upgrades needed to meet the new
rules, which aim to push more efficient energy use and which are
expected to be toughened every year through 2020.
A technology deficit versus bigger foreign automakers and
the cost of developing or obtaining the new technologies needed
are likely to speed up consolidation in a fragmented industry of
more than 80 registered manufacturers.
The Chinese government last week unveiled tough penalties
tied to the new fuel economy rules - from naming-and-shaming
those who fail to make the grade to restricting production at
non-compliant automakers.
"Restricting production is a very severe penalty," said He
Hui, an analyst at the International Council on Clean
Transportation, an adviser to China's government on fuel-economy
policies. "Chinese carmakers lag far behind foreign firms in
their technology repertoire, so the rules add pressure to those
already struggling domestic brands."
By next year, all car makers in China, the world's biggest
autos market, will be required to achieve average fuel economy
of 6.9 litres per 100 km (around 41 miles per British gallon or
34.1 miles per U.S. gallon) across their product line-up. By
2020, the target will have been made more stringent to 5 litres
per 100 km (56.5 mpg in Britain or 47 mpg in the U.S.).
That means each car maker will have to improve fleet average
fuel economy by more than a third by the end of the decade from
today's levels, said James Chao, regional director at IHS
Automotive, estimating it will cost "billions and billions of
dollars" for the industry as a whole to comply.
"Who's at a disadvantage? ... the local lower volume
(manufacturers)," said Chao. "This may well be the catalyst for
them to either find a partner or to be acquired."
Nearly 30 percent of carmakers in China failed to meet
suggested fuel economy targets for 2013, and most of those were
Chinese, including Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd and
state-owned GAC Group's passenger car unit. Some foreign makers,
too, especially luxury car producers, are likely to struggle to
meet the new rules, and are rushing to adopt green car
technologies, according to Chao.
Highlighting the challenges facing even some of China's
bigger automakers, already struggling to compete with global
brands, Beijing-based BAIC Motor Corp (IPO-BAC.SS), Daimler's
local partner, has said the fuel economy rules are a
major business risk that could result in product delays and big
increases in component and design costs.
FIGHT FOR TECHNOLOGY
Auto manufacturers, most notably those from overseas, are
adopting electric propulsion technologies, such as all-electric
cars and plug-in hybrids, in the expectation that regulators
will provide them with extra fuel-economy credits when it comes
to measuring up for the new rules.
But these new technologies are costly, difficult to master
and not without risk. That's why others are turning to more
accessible, but high-impact, technologies - like Hangzhou-based
Geely, which is ready to embrace conventional gasoline-electric
hybrid know-how - the same technology Toyota Motor uses
in its Prius - even though China's industrial policymakers don't
currently endorse the technology with generous purchase
subsidies.
Geely spokesman Victor Yang says the company plans to start
selling in the latter half of next year a hybrid version of its
Emgrand 7 midsize sedan, which will offer more than a third
better fuel economy than the gasoline-only model. The new hybrid
technology "will be migrated to other models" later to sell more
high-mileage cars and help Geely clear the new fuel-economy
hurdles, Yang added.
FAW has asked Japan's Daihatsu Motor to provide
small-car powertrain technology so it can revive its Tianjin
Xiali small car unit and help FAW Group meet the 2020 fuel
economy rules, two executives at the Japanese firm said, adding
that Daihatsu has tentatively agreed to provide FAW Xiali with
newly developed automatic transmissions, and the two companies
are putting the finishing touches to a deal.
FAW is also asking Daihatsu for 1-liter gasoline engine
technology, drive shafts and other technologies to upgrade FAW
Xiali's small cars, the executives said, asking not to be named
as talks are ongoing.
A Daihatsu spokesman in Japan said there is "nothing decided
beyond the gearbox deal" it struck with FAW earlier this year.
FAW officials did not respond to telephone calls.
