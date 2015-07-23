BEIJING, July 23 China is preparing a new scheme
to encourage auto makers and consumers to use electric and
hybrid vehicles, learning lessons from California's efforts to
promote a similar switch, the head of a major state-owned
carmaker said on Thursday.
The central government could implement such a policy in the
first half of next year, said Xu Heyi, chairman of Beijing
Automotive Group Co Ltd, parent of listed BAIC Motor
Corp Ltd.
China has set fuel economy standards that grow increasingly
aggressive through 2020 to relieve heavy air pollution in much
of the country, but it has yet to specify how such a plan will
be enforced.
The new scheme to promote "new energy" cars, which generally
refers to all-electric battery cars or heavily electrified
plug-in hybrids, gives automakers credits for producing and
selling such vehicles, which help them meet new and more
stringent fuel-economy rules.
"Relevant national departments are currently studying and
drawing lessons from the U.S. state of California's methods to
encourage the use of new energy cars" to tackle vehicle
emissions, said Xu, who as leader of a major state-owned company
is also a high-ranking Communist Party official.
There would be two schemes, one for auto makers and one for
consumers, to promote green cars in China, Xu told reporters at
a media event at its headquarters in Beijing.
Automakers would be given the most credits for making
all-electric battery vehicles, fewer for plug-in hybrids and the
least credits for traditional gasoline-electric hybrids.
Traditional gasoline powered cars that do not meet the new
fuel economy requirements would get negative points, he said.
Car makers failing to meet the new national fuel economy
requirements could then buy credits from over-achieving
companies to make up the difference.
Meanwhile, consumers would get credits redeemable for money
based on the distance they drive in full electric mode, while
those drivers using gasoline would be required to pay an
additional fee for the distance driven.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Norihiko Shirouzu and
Hugh Lawson)