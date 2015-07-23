(Adds context)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, July 23 China is preparing a new scheme
to encourage automakers and consumers to use electric and hybrid
vehicles, learning lessons from California's efforts to promote
a similar switch, the head of a major state-owned carmaker said
on Thursday.
The system will extend incentives to traditional
gas-electric hybrids, often excluded from promotional programmes
in the past because that segment of the market was dominated by
Japanese companies such as Toyota Motor Corp.
While the initiative is expected to benefit Chinese
carmakers such as BYD Co and SAIC Motor Corp
, which have stepped up production of traditional
hybrids in recent years, global rivals are also positioned to
take advantage of an expected increase in demand.
The likes of General Motors and Volkswagen
have already pledged to invest heavily in developing
envoronmentally friendly vehicles for the Chinese
market. .
The proposed government scheme could be implemented in the
first half of next year, said Xu Heyi, chairman of Beijing
Automotive Group, parent of BAIC Motor Corp
.
China has set fuel economy standards that grow increasingly
aggressive through 2020 to relieve heavy air pollution in much
of the country, but it has yet to specify how such a plan will
be enforced.
The new scheme to promote "new energy" cars, which generally
refers to all-electric battery cars or heavily electrified
plug-in hybrids, gives automakers credits for producing and
selling such vehicles, helping them to meet new and more
stringent fuel-economy rules.
"Relevant national departments are currently studying and
drawing lessons from the U.S. state of California's methods to
encourage the use of new energy cars (to tackle vehicle
emissions)," said Xu, who as leader of a major state-owned
company is also a high-ranking Communist Party official.
There would be two schemes, one for automakers and one for
consumers, to promote green cars in China, Xu told reporters at
a media event at its Beijing headquarters.
Automakers would be given the most credits for making
all-electric battery vehicles, fewer for plug-in hybrids and the
least credits for traditional gasoline-electric hybrids.
Traditional gasoline cars that do not meet the new fuel
economy requirements would get negative points, he said.
Carmakers failing to meet the new national fuel economy
requirements could then buy credits from over-achieving
companies to make up the difference.
Meanwhile, consumers would receive credits redeemable for
money based on the distance they drive in full electric mode,
with drivers using gasoline being required to pay an additional
fee for the distance driven.
