BEIJING Aug 11 A former General Motors Co
sales and marketing executive, Joseph Liu, has joined
Ford Motor Co's China unit - a move ex-colleagues of the
auto industry veteran describe as a big gain for Ford.
Liu was instrumental in helping make GM's Buick and other
brands a leading passenger car force in China, GM has said in
the past. The 57-year-old is one of the most experienced and
insightful executives in the world's largest car market, said
former colleagues, declining to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media on the matter.
Ford said in an internal announcement that Liu, who retired
in 2014 as executive vice president of GM's main joint venture
in China, has joined its China operations as vice president of
marketing and sales.
The appointment, effective Aug. 1, comes as Ford's China
sales have weakened on a market slump, a slower economy and
stock market gyrations. It sales fell 6 percent in July from a
year earlier to 77,100 vehicles and are down 0.7 percent for the
year to date.
Before joining Shanghai GM, Liu worked for GM's Asia Pacific
unit with a focus on China and served as managing director and
president of GM Taiwan.
Liu also earlier spent 15 years with Ford Lio Ho Motors in
Taiwan, where he held various senior positions in planning,
marketing, sales and after-sales.
