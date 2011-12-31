BEIJING Dec 31 China will waive sales
taxes on electric and fuel cell cars made domestically by firms
like SAIC Motor and BYD, the finance
ministry said on Saturday, in its latest initiative to shore up
the country's fledgling green car market.
A total of 49 domestically made models, including the Sale
electric car developed by SAIC's car venture with General Motors
and two electric cars made at Volkswagen's two
Chinese car ventures, will be exempted from sales taxes, the
ministry said in a statement on its website (www.mof.gov.cn).
Other models include vehicles made by Warren Buffett-backed
BYD, Chery Automobile, Geely Automobile Holdings as
well as fuel cell cars made by FAW Group, among others.
Beijing has declared the electric vehicle industry a top
priority, earmarking $1.5 billion a year for the next 10 years
to transform the country into one of the leading producers of
clean vehicles.
Buyers of locally made electric cars are also eligible for
government subsidies of up to 120,000 yuan ($19,100) per
vehicle. Imported models such as GM's Chevy Volt are excluded
from this policy.
However, demand for electric cars remains weak in China due
to the high cost, limited range and lack of charging facilities.
($1 = 6.2940 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ben Blanchard)