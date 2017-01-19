BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese electric car venture Future Mobility said on Thursday it plans to build an 11.64 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) factory in Nanjing.

The new factory will eventually have capacity to produce 300,000 cars a year. The company did not say exactly when it plans to achieve that pace of production but noted in a press release that the first phase of the plant's construction will complete by 2019.

($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)