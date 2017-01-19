UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING Jan 19 Chinese electric car venture Future Mobility said on Thursday it plans to build an 11.64 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) factory in Nanjing.
The new factory will eventually have capacity to produce 300,000 cars a year. The company did not say exactly when it plans to achieve that pace of production but noted in a press release that the first phase of the plant's construction will complete by 2019.
($1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources