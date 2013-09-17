UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 China will partially subsidize the purchase of electric, plug-in hybrid and battery-fuelled vehicles from 2013 to 2015, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.
The new incentive policies were published no the ministry's website. here (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources