BEIJING Feb 16 China produced 16,100 new energy
vehicles in January, a 144 percent increase from a year earlier,
the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on
Tuesday.
Ninty-seven percent of the green cars produced in January
qualified for a government scheme which allows certain new
energy vehicles to be exempt from purchase tax, according to the
statement published on the ministry website.
Automakers in China earmarked in 2015 at least 50 billion
yuan ($7.68 billion) for developing and manufacturing 'new
energy' vehicles, a Chinese catch-all term for electric and
highly electrified cars, data compiled by Reuters shows.
The government has set a goal of annual production of 1
million new energy cars by 2020.
($1 = 6.5135 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)