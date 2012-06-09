BEIJING, June 9 Car sales in China rose 22.6 percent in May from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Saturday.

In May, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in China, CAAM said. That compared with 1.28 million sold in April. China's once-booming car market grew by 5.2 percent last year, a significant cooling from the respective 33 percent and 53 percent rises in 2010 and 2009.

That slowdown has been attributed to several factors, from the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities' efforts to combat ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)