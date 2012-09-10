BEIJING, Sept 10 Vehicles sales in China in August rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That compares with 8.2 percent year-on-year growth in July.

In August, automakers shipped 1.5 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, CAAM said. Sales in the first eight months came to 12.47 million, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier.

Passenger car sales in the month rose 11.3 percent to 1.22 million, with sales in the first eight months up 8 percent to 9.95 million. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)